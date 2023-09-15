Inside the SCCA: Henry Tabor on recovering after a Big One

On episode 122 of Inside the SCCA we will talk with road racer Henry Tabor. He’s recovering from a huge wreck that happened this year during one of the Super Tour races. We have a frank discussion about his recovery progress and his future racing plans. His story is a remarkable testament to what you can do with drive, determination and a good support system of family and friends.
Formula 1 51m ago
Sainz believes five-way fight for pole shaping up in Singapore
Carlos Sainz believes there could be as many as five teams in the fight for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix after topping the (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Mercedes watching Massa case ‘with interest’ due to 2021
Mercedes is watching Felipe Massa’s legal case into the 2008 drivers’ championship outcome “with interest” due to the outcome (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Bristol dirt NASCAR races won’t return in 2024
Bristol Motor Speedway announced Friday that its two NASCAR race weekends in 2024 will be on the concrete. “As the motorsports world (…)
Extreme E 1hr ago
Rosberg X Racing leads Friday Extreme E practice
Rosberg X Racing was the pacesetter as practice for the second Island X Prix of the Extreme E season got underway in Sardinia. The pairing (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
Courtney Crone: An unforgettable racing season
As I sit down to reflect on the whirlwind of a year I have had in the world of motorsports, one word comes to mind: gratitude. 2023 has been (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Red Bull ‘way worse’ than expected in Singapore - Verstappen
Max Verstappen says Red Bull’s pace was “way worse than we expected” after finishing eighth fastest in Friday’s second practice (…)
Videos 2hr ago
NHRA video: The Countdown 'makes your stomach a mess' - Capps
Ron Capps loves pressure, and there is no bigger pressure than competing in the NHRA Countdown. Capps, the three-time and reigning (…)
Le Mans/WEC 2hr ago
2024 FIA WEC entry rounding into shape
The final pieces of the Hypercar and LMGT3 jigsaw for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season are coming together rapidly, with (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Ferrari ahead, Red Bulls struggle in second Singapore GP practice
Ferrari completed a Friday clean sweep, with Carlos Sainz besting Charles Leclerc to top spot in second practice for the Singapore Grand (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Technical updates: 2023 Singapore Grand Prix
McLaren, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo all have significant upgrades as most teams bring new parts for the start of Formula 1’s flyway races (…)
