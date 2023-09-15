Inside the SCCA: Henry Tabor on recovering after a Big One

On episode 122 of Inside the SCCA we will talk with road racer Henry Tabor. He’s recovering from a huge wreck that happened this year during one of the Super Tour races. We have a frank discussion about his recovery progress and his future racing plans. His story is a remarkable testament to what you can do with drive, determination and a good support system of family and friends.

