Hemric gets Cup call-up with Kaulig for 2024

Daniel Hemric will be the next driver of the No. 31 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series for Kaulig Racing beginning in 2024.

“This is a big day, and it means so much to my family and me,” Hemric said. “It’s truly special to have an opportunity to do something big with a group of people that want it just as bad as you. It takes heart, and each and every person at Kaulig Racing has it. I’m looking forward to finishing out this season strong and getting right back to work in the offseason with everyone at Kaulig Racing.”

Hemric competes for the Xfinity Series championship with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He joined the organization last year.

It will mark a return to the Cup Series for Hemric. In 2019, he won Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 with Richard Childress, earning two top-10 finishes, but then parted ways with the team.

Hemric ran nine Cup Series races in 2022 for multiple teams, including Kaulig Racing. A ninth-place finish at Auto Club Speedway was his best finish.

In 47 starts in the Cup Series, Hemric has three top-10 finishes.

“They say that tough times don’t last, but tough people do,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “That rings true with Daniel Hemric. Throughout all the ups and downs the past couple of years, Daniel continues to believe in the Kaulig Racing culture. Over the last few months, we have been asking ourselves, ‘What can make us a better race team?’ We truly believe Daniel can and will continue to make Kaulig Racing better as an organization.”

After departing Richard Childress Racing, Hemric moved to the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports in 2020 and then won the series championship in 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing. In 179 starts to date, Hemric has one Xfinity Series victory and 53 top-five finishes.

“Daniel’s grit and determination both on and off track are what make him such an integral part of our Kaulig Racing family,” Matt Kaulig said. “Daniel’s competitive edge is what drives him, and his focus on giving back is what grounds him. That’s what has earned him the respect and admiration from his peers at Kaulig Racing, and we will continue to grow with him.”