Porsche Carrera Cup N.A. returns to the Brickyard

The Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America has raced each of its three seasons at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway but this is the first time the premier one-make race series in North America will race at the Brickyard’s road course alongside the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Joining IMSA’s Battle On the Bricks, the twin 40-minute races for the all-Porsche 911 GT3 Cup series will act as rounds 11 and 12 of the 16-race title fight.

Riley Dickinson enters the final three race weekends of the 2023 race season focused on maintaining his perfect record in the No. 53 Kellymoss Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car with seven race wins and six perfect race weekends (dual race wins, pole positions, and fastest race laps).

There are 29 entries across the three classes — Pro, Pro-Am, and Am — that will have their shot at the New Braunfels, Texas resident when Porsche Carrera Cup North America travels to the 2.49-mile, 14-turn road course in Speedway, Indiana, September 15 – 17.

INDIANAPOLIS FAST FACTS

• Indianapolis is a special place to racers but for points leader Riley Dickinson, the Brickyard holds an even more special place in his heart. It is where the Texan earned his first career Porsche Carrera Cup North America victory. The win came in the second of two races held as part of Porsche Sports Car Together Fest in 2022. Dickinson had been a regular contender since joining the series as a teenager in 2021 but the September 4 Indy victory was his breakout moment.

• This weekend marks the final time the Porsche Carrera Cup North America will race with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this season. To date, the series has raced with IMSA three times — including the doubleheader with IndyCar at Long Beach. It ran as support to Formula 1 at Miami and NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America. The remaining races will see it as the headliner during Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, September 28-October 1 and its season finale with F1 at Circuit of The Americas on October 20-22.

• Like Sebring, Watkins Glen International, and Road America, Indy is one of four tracks to host a Carrera Cup event each season (2021, ’22 and now ’23).

• Two Pro-Am class drivers will do double duty with Carrera Cup alums this weekend in Indianapolis. PJ Hyett will race the No. 23 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car for Kellymoss in Carrera Cup North America while sharing the AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R with 2021 Carrera Cup North America Champion Seb Priaulx in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Alan Metni will also compete in both series. He will field the No. 99 for Kellymoss in the Pro-Am category for the two Carrera Cup rounds, sharing the No. 91 Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R with 2021 and 2022 Carrera Cup North America runner-up Kay van Berlo in the GTD class of the WeatherTech Championship.

• Porsche customer competitors will also split their time between two support series. Kyle Washington will also race in two championships this weekend. He will pilot the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche in the Pro-Am category of Carrera Cup while joining Jeroen Bleekemolen in the No. 32 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in the GS class of the Michelin Pilot Challenge. Rearden Racing enters Porsche race cars for Jake Pedersen in both Carrera Cup (No. 85 in the Pro class) and the No. 21 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport with co-driver fellow Utah-resident Vesko Kozarov in Michelin Pilot Challenge. NOLASPORT will also enter machines in both series.

Click HERE for the full Porsche Carrera Cup North America entry list.

Click HERE for the current Porsche Carrera Cup North America Championship point standings.

All races air on the Peacock streaming app, IMSA.tv and PorscheCarreraCup.us and are archived at: https://www.youtube.com/c/PorscheMotorsportNorthAmerica.

Schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday, September 15

10:00am – 10:30am – Practice 1

1:45pm – 2:25pm – Practice 2

5:30pm – 6:00pm – Qualifying (all classes)

Saturday, September 16

2:30pm– 3:10pm – Race 1 (40-minute race)

Sunday, September 17

9:40am – 10:20am – Race 2 (40-minute race)