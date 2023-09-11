Longtime sponsor DHL confirms Andretti exit

Longtime Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global) partner DHL has confirmed its departure from the team after more than a decade of involvement with Andretti’s NTT IndyCar Series and Indy NXT teams. Together, the yellow No. 28 DHL entry piloted by Ryan Hunter-Reay claimed the 2012 IndyCar championship, the 2014 Indianapolis 500, and won numerous races, with the last coming in 2018 at Sonoma Raceway.

More recently, the outgoing Romain Grosjean took over the car and delivered three podiums for Andretti and DHL across 2022 and 2023. The company also sponsored Jamie Chadwick’s NXT program this year where she earned a top result of sixth in her rookie season.

“On behalf of DHL Express, I can confirm that DHL will not be renewing our long-standing partnership with Andretti Autosport following this season,” a DHL spokesperson told RACER. “Our organization is immensely grateful for the mutually beneficial and successful partnership over the last 12 years, during which we achieved significant milestones together with owner Michael Andretti and his team. The partnership, which engaged our customers, employees, and fans alike, resulted in many exciting wins, including a championship and a thrilling Indianapolis 500 win.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Andretti Autosport and their commitment to our joint successes, and we part ways amicably with the utmost respect for their team. We look forward to ongoing presence in sports sponsorships within the United States for 2024 and beyond.

Although the shipping company wouldn’t be drawn on where it’s headed in the paddock, sources continue to tell RACER DHL’s colors will return in 2024 at Chip Ganassi Racing.