Field earns Platinum title, Persing wins Pro 1500 and Savage takes Pro 1340 championship

It was a trip to the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca for the final event weekend of the 2023 Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program. With championships on the line in all three classes, the action was intense as 34 competitors took to the track in the multi-class race series but when the final checkered flag flew, Jon Field, Nick Persing, and Ken Savage were crowned series champions.

“Thank you to all the teams and competitors of the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America,” said Radical Motorsports Director Tom Drewer. “We experienced a year of growth that included new drivers, new teams and new venues this season, and we are looking for much of the same in 2024.”

It was three-for-three for Jon Field in the Platinum class as he went flag-to-flag again in the third and final race of the weekend leading all 24 laps and winning by just over 4.5 seconds. Louis Schriber was able to keep Field honest as he clocked the second-fastest lap of the race to finish second, just ahead of Wayne Williams in third as the top three celebrated on the final podium of the year. Earning his best result of the 2023 season, Jeff Ramsey crossed the line fourth, ahead of Jason Greenwood in P5. The top three in the race were also the top three in the championship with Field, Schriber, and Williams claiming the podium in the championship standings.

With the championship on the line in the Pro 1500 class, Nick Persing took the fight to Danny Dyszelski as the front two finished one-two again. This time, it was Persing who got the best of the WISKO Racing driver, as he topped the results sheets in the Pro 1500 class by a mere 1.596s. With the win, Persing claimed both the Pro 1500 title as well as the overall championship in the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series.

Behind Persing and Dyszelski, Aurora Straus found her way to third on the results sheets after a post-race penalty to the original podium finisher elevated her to the final step on the podium. Gregg Gorski crossed the line fourth, scoring enough points to finish third in the title chase behind the dominant duo of Persing and Dyszelski. Joe Nuxoll gained six positions in the 24-lap affair moving from 11th to fifth by the time the checkered flag flew.

With a crash in race one and a win in race two, Chris McMurry added his second win on the weekend topping the blocks in the final race of the season. Finishing ahead of Ben Blander,

McMurry dominated race three taking the win by a full lap over his closest competitor, Ben Blander. Ken Savage crossed the line third, gaining seven positions, beating the Bacon duo of Seth and Jace to earn the Pro 1340 championship as the two Crown Concepts drivers finished fourth and fifth respectively. With Ken Savage taking the win, Jace Bacon earned the second step on the championship podium, just ahead of his Father Seth.

With the 2023 Blue Marble Radical Cup North American season and awards banquet now in the books, series officials will take a few days off before getting back to work on 2024 plans. With an expected schedule announcement in the coming weeks, Radical teams and competitors can expect a six-event, 18-race schedule, that will feature at least two events on NTT IndyCar Series weekends.

Blue Marble Radical Cup events are open to all local and regional Radical racers of all ages with eligible cars to participate. More information, including links to register for events and obtain licensing, can be found at www.radicalmotorsport.com. Please stay tuned to the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America social media pages for the latest series news and updates.