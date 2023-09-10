IndyCar finale recap with Agustin Canapino and Ricardo Juncos

IndyCar driver Agustin Canapino, who ran as high as third in Monterey, joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for his recap of the crash-filled NTT IndyCar Season finale at Monterey, and after Canapino, his team owner Ricardo Juncos adds some additional thoughts before we farewell the season.
RACER’s IndyCar Trackside Report at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is presented by Radical Motorsport. As one of the world’s most prolific sports car manufacturers, Radical Motorsport sets out to create a race-bred thrill-a-minute driving experience on the racetrack. The Blue Marble Radical Cup North America is the continent’s premier Radical championship offering exhilarating multi-class Le Mans style racing for a fraction of the price. Click to learn more.
Comments