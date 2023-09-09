Reddick paces eventful Cup practice at Kansas Speedway

Tyler Reddick was fastest in an eventful NASCAR Cup Series practice session Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Reddick posted a lap of 178.808mph (30.200s), topping the speed chart over William Byron at 177.760mph.

Bubba Wallace, the defending winner at Kansas, was third fastest at 177.690mph. Kyle Larson was fourth at 177.620mph and Ryan Blaney was fifth at 177.026mph.

The fastest five drivers in practice were Cup Series playoff contenders.

Ty Gibbs was sixth at 176.719mph, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. seventh at 176.644mph, Martin Truex Jr. eighth at 176.390mph, Erik Jones ninth at 176.298mph and Chase Elliott 10th at 176.263mph.

Other playoff drivers in practice were Denny Hamlin (12th), Kevin Harvick (13th), Ross Chastain (14th), Michael McDowell (17th), Christopher Bell (19th), Chris Buescher (20th), Kyle Busch (21st), Brad Keselowski (25th) and Joey Logano (26th).

There were three incidents in practice — two for playoff drivers.

After Byron laid down the second-fastest lap, he felt a mechanical issue with his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. The No. 24 team will change a broken suspension part.

Busch hit the wall in Turn 4. His No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet got loose after blowing a right-rear tire, sending him into a spin and making significant contact with the right rear.

Gibbs hit the wall off Turn 2 late in practice. The No. 54 Toyota also blew a right rear tire.

Sheldon Creed was 34th fastest in practice. Creed is making his Cup Series debut with Live Fast Motorsports.

There are 36 drivers entered in the Hollywood Casino 400.

Tyler Reddick was fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, Martin Truex Jr., and Bubba Wallace.