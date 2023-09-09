Ferrucci hit with Laguna grid penalty after engine woes

Santino Ferrucci has become the third driver to be issued a six-place grid penalty for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series season-finale at Laguna Seca for an unappoved engine change.

Ferrucci’s penalty comes after the No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy coasted to a stop with smoke billowing from its rear during Saturday morning’s practice session. Similar grid penalties have already been issued to Juncos Hollinger’s Augustin Canapino and Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Juri Vips.

According to IndyCar, Ferrucci’s penalty comes in response to a violation of Rule 16.2.3.2, which states:

“A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

“According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Sunday, Sept. 10 in Monterey, California.”