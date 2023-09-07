IMSA moves 2024 Watkins Glen date to avoid Spa conflict

IMSA has changed the date for the 2024 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen to avoid a clash with the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa. The Glen event has been moved ahead one week from the previously announced schedule to the weekend of June 20-23.

“IMSA has elected to make this adjustment to our 2024 schedule for the benefit of many of our global automotive partners and drivers who not only compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but also in many other prestigious 24-hour races,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “We were able to accommodate this change through a spirit of collaboration with our partners at NBC Sports and Watkins Glen International, and we are grateful to all involved for their cooperation. IMSA expects to return to its traditional and longstanding date on the last weekend of June in 2025 and beyond.”

Buzz throughout the paddock when the 2024 schedule was initially announced centered on several key clashes with international sports car racing events, including concurrent weekends with several FIA World Endurance Championship races, the 24 Hours of Nürburgring and the 24 Hours of Spa. This moves eliminates one of the clashes.

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge now will race on Saturday, June 22. Additional IMSA-sanctioned events for the new Ford Mustang Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America also are slated for the event weekend at Watkins Glen International.