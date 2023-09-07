Colton Herta 1998 Reynard-Cosworth CART IndyCar visor cam

Ride with second-generation IndyCar star Colton Herta as he turns his first four laps in the 1998 Reynard 98i-Ford Cosworth his father Bryan drove to victory 25 years ago at Laguna Seca.

Having purchased the car and given it to his father for his birthday in May, the two spent the afternoon on Thursday, September 6, driving the 870hp CART Indy car and making memories for a lifetime. Young Herta got four flying laps in the car, and by the final tour, he was already in the 1m12s range.

