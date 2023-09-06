Nemechek to return to NASCAR's Cup Series with Legacy Motor Club in 2024

John Hunter Nemechek will return to the NASCAR Cup Series next season driving the No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club.

The move was announced Wednesday with a YouTube video on Nemechek’s channel before he joined ‘Race Hub’ on FOX Sports 1. Nemechek, 26, will be teammates with Erik Jones and the No. 43 team, as well as team co-owner Jimmie Johnson, who will run a limited schedule in the No. 84.

The organization is switching from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2024.

“To be able to announce my plans for next season so early and officially say I will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series relieves a lot of pressure,” Nemechek said. “There is so much to be done for next year, and this gives us the opportunity to get the news out there and move forward. Also, driving for Maury (Gallagher), Jimmie (Johnson), and Richard Petty is a dream come true for me.”

Johnson was teammates with Nemechek’s father, Joe, at Hendrick Motorsports in 2002 and ’03.

“We’re excited to have John Hunter in the Legacy Motor Club family, and I can’t wait to see what he can do in the No. 42 next season,” said Johnson. “He is impressive both on and off the track and will be a great ambassador for Legacy M.C. and our partners. He will be a solid teammate to Erik, and I can’t wait to watch them both compete for wins and championships for years to come.”

Nemechek was a rookie in the Cup Series in 2020 with Front Row Motorsports, finishing 27th in the championship standings with three top-10 finishes. At the end of the season, Nemechek chose to leave the organization and signed with Kyle Busch Motorsports to return to the Craftsman Truck Series, where he developed into a championship contender.

Following two years and seven victories driving for Busch, Nemechek moved into the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing. Nemechek has five wins and has clinched a spot in the postseason going into the regular season finale at Kansas Speedway.

“John Hunter has been around a racetrack literally since the day he was born,” said Legacy Motor Club CEO Cal Wells III. “I have watched him since he was a little kid – from walking around the track in a firesuit matching the one worn by his father – to becoming the talent he is today. He is a perfect fit for the Club, and I expect great things out of him.”