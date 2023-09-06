Binks inducted into Corvette Hall of Fame

Former Corvette Racing crew chief Dan Binks was among the three luminaries inducted into the Corvette Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Binks, who retired in 2020, was a core part of Corvette Racing for nearly two decades. During his tenure, the team scored over 100 race victories, including six class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, three at the 24 Hours of Daytona and 11 at the 12 Hours of Sebring. Since his retirement, he has worked out of his own shop in Brighton, MI, preparing the cars he once raced professionally for vintage events, restoring race cars, and building engines.

Inducted alongside Binks were John Amgwert, Founding Member of the National Corvette Restorers Society and long-time editor-in-chief of The Corvette Restorer magazine, and David Wickman, the now-retired GM Vehicle Performance Manager of Milford Proving Grounds. Wickman joined GM in 1978 and was assigned the role of Test Engineer for the launch of the C4 Corvette, and was later elevated to the role of Lead Development Engineer for the C5 Z06, C6 and C7 platforms.