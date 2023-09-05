Mike Shank on signing Rosenqvist

Mike Shank on signing Rosenqvist

Videos

Mike Shank on signing Rosenqvist

By September 5, 2023 9:02 AM

By |

NTT IndyCar Series team co-owner Mike Shank joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to provide insights on the signing of Felix Rosenqvist, the goals he’s established for the Swede, and more.

, , IndyCar, Videos

Crandon World Cup | Sunday Championships | Livestream

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home