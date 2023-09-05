Andretti Autosport becomes Andretti Global

The team that started life as Team Green, became Team Kool Green, then Andretti Green Racing when Micheal Andretti bought into Barry Green’s operation, and transitioned to Andretti Autosport when the 1991 CART IndyCar Series champion took full ownership of the team, will now be known as Andretti Global.

The name change is in deference to the new Andretti Global parent company that was formed in 2022 with investors and partners Mark Walter and Daniel Towriss.

“I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments,” said Andretti, whose business spans eight major motor racing series.

“Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future. As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners. This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started. We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global.”

Having recently won its first FIA Formula E championship, and with its well-known desire to bring the company into Formula 1 as an entrant, Towriss says applying the Andretti Global name to all of the team’s racing activities fits its borderless ambitions.

“The words Andretti and motorsports are synonymous, and I’m impressed and excited by the worldwide fanbase and reach of the Andretti name,” he added. “I’m proud to be working with Michael and his team to build that name and legacy into an even stronger brand that reflects our ambitions and values. We are committed to excellence, and I believe our work will benefit our fans and partners around the globe.”