USF Pro 2000 champion Myles Rowe and Force Indy's Rod Reid

September 2, 2023

New USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires champion Myles Rowe and Force Indy director Rod Reid join RACER’s Marshall Pruett after making history with Pabst Racing at Portland International Raceway.

