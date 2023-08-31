Hamilton signs two-year contract extension with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has finally signed a new contract extension that will keep him at Mercedes alongside George Russell until the end of 2025.

The seven-time world champion’s previous deal expired at the end of this season, meaning he had just four months remaining on it prior to the announcement on Thursday at the Italian Grand Prix. Hamilton has been with Mercedes since 2013, winning six of his seven championships with the team as well as 82 of his record 103 race victories.

“We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal,” Hamilton said. “Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honor to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.

“We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again. I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.”

Russell has also signed an extension to the end of the 2025 season, ensuring the pair will be teammates for another two years at least. Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers’ championship, 57 points clear of Russell with four podiums to his name this year, although the 25-year-old has Mercedes’ only victory of the past two seasons.

“I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the junior program back in 2017,” Russell said. “It’s my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025.

“After stepping up to the Mercedes race seat last year, I wanted to reward the trust and belief that Toto and the rest of the team placed in me. Taking my first pole position and race win last year was an unforgettable feeling. More importantly though, it’s been great to work with everybody at Brackley and Brixworth to make progress with our car and push forward our development. Their loyalty, vision and hard work is inspiring.

“We have made some significant steps over the last 18 months and are only getting stronger as a team. I’m excited to help continue to build on that momentum as we progress into 2024 and 2025 as we continue to focus on returning to the very front of the pack.”