Extreme H to become first hydrogen-powered FIA world championship

Extreme H, the first ever hydrogen-powered off-road racing championship, will host its first season in 2025, it was announced today, following the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding between the FIA and series organizers.

What’s more, Extreme H will become a full world championship from 2026, joining Formula 1, the World Endurance Championship, the World Rally Championship, the World Rallycross championship, World Rally Raid Championship, Formula E, and the Karting World Championship as officially recognized FIA world championship series.

“We are excited to continue working with Extreme E on their journey to becoming an FIA World Championship. Using sustainable power sources in motor sport is the key objective of the FIA and part of our long-term strategy, and this series is an ideal showcase for that,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. “Hydrogen is an important part of that mix, and we have developed a set of safety regulations for hydrogen-powered vehicles which is part of the FIA’s International Sporting Code.

“It is encouraging that such a major motor sport entity as Extreme E with its renowned line-up of teams sees the same potential in hydrogen technology. Their approach to equality and diversity matches ours as we push to make motor sport accessible for all.

“Motorsport competition serves as an excellent research and development platform and this new series has great potential. Having the technology tested in the harsh environment of off-road racing in all types of conditions should benefit the whole industry, and in the longer term make mobility more environmentally friendly for everyday users of the road. We are looking forward to working with Extreme E, sharing our know-how and expertise.”

Ahead of Extreme H’s arrival, Extreme E, the electric off-road series which has run since 2021, will become an FIA-recognized series from 2024.

“Establishing alongside the FIA a world-first hydrogen racing world championship will be a momentous milestone for Extreme E and the new Extreme H series,” said Extreme E and Extreme H founder Alejandro Agag. “Eventual accreditation as an FIA Championship and then an FIA World Championship means we would be amongst the top tier of global motorsport categories, and Extreme H would be the first-ever world championship racing series of its kind.

“What started as a conversation many years ago about racing in extreme environments, showcasing the incredible performance and innovation of E-SUVs, has now demonstrated enormous growth and further pioneering technical advances as we move forward with the transition to hydrogen and Extreme H – a world-first.”

Extreme E’s plans to branch out and create the first exclusively hydrogen-powered motorsport series were first announced in February 2022, with testing of the first prototype vehicles for the championship taking place this summer. It is the latest in a string of groundbreaking series to come from Agag, whose credits also include Formula E and the upcoming E1 electric powerboat racing series.

“This announcement is a significant first step in the development of our championship and our ground-breaking transition to hydrogen-powered racing,” he said. “Sport is the most powerful and effective platform to drive innovation and our commitment to delivering sustainable motorsport championships full of excitement and with a reduced carbon footprint are testament to that.

“Once it achieves FIA World Championship status, Extreme H will continue what Extreme E started as a pioneering motorsport series and we look forward to delivering another spectacular sporting product.”