Race winners from the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

The dust has settled on this year’s Monterey Car Week and four days of vintage racing at the Rolex Monetary Motorsport Reunion (six for those participating in the Pre Reunion) at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The latest installment of the storied event highlighted 70 years of the Chevrolet Corvette with a display of magnificent machines detailing the racing history of “America’s Sports Car.”

The race cars throughout the paddock were once again the stars of the week with groups featuring cars that raced at Laguna Seca in the early ’70s like Can-Am, Trans Am, and F5000. Look for more stories and photos in the next issue of Vintage Motorsport Magazine.

First on track throughout the week, Group 1 – 1955-1967 SCCA Production Small Displacement racers often faced a burning marine layer as an added element around the 2.238-mile circuit. Chip Fudge nabbed the win in Friday’s race behind the wheel of his ’60 Huffaker Genie MK IV, with Horatio Fitz-Simon (’64 Lotus 26R) and Cameron Healy (’55 Cooper Porsche Pooper – above) close behind. Saturday’s race saw Fudge and Fitz-Simon swapping places with Healy finishing on the podium again.

The Group 2 – 1961-1971 FIA Manufacturers Championship podium results were identical for both races with Remo Lips (above) leading wire-to-wire behind the wheel of the remarkable looking (and sounding) ’69 Ferrari 312P. Gerad Lopez (’69 Lola T70 MKIIIb) and Alex MacAllister (’66 Ford GT40) rounded out the podium.

Celebrating 55 years of Formula 5000, the Group 9 racers from around the globe gathered at Laguna Seca for a racing reunion. Top qualifiers Kirt Bennett (’76 Lola 332 – above) and Paul Zazryn (’74 Lola T332) battled fiercely throughout the week, with Bennett coming out on top in both races and New Zealander Glen Richards (’75 Lola T400) rounding out the podium.

See the full story with more photos and results from the Monterey Reunion weekend at VintageMotorsport.com.