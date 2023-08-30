JGR swaps pit crews for Bell and Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing has swapped pit crews for Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Bell earned his third consecutive berth in the postseason and begins his hunt for a championship from the seventh seed. He has 2,014 points.

Gibbs did not qualify for the postseason, although he was in contention to earn a spot going into the regular-season finale last weekend in Daytona. He is headed toward Rookie of the Year honors.

The No. 54 crew for Gibbs has one of the fastest pit crews on pit road, ranking inside the top five in the Cup Series. The group won the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge in May during All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Bell’s pit crew beginning this weekend at Darlington Raceway for the playoff opener (Sunday, 6pm ET) will be: Blake Houston (front changer), Jacob Holmes (tire carrier), Michael Hicks (rear changer), Derrell Edwards (jackman), Peyton Moore (fueler).

Bell made the Championship 4 last season and finished third in the standings. He won the elimination races at the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville Speedway.

The crew working with Gibbs moving forward will be: Jackson Gibbs (front changer), Nick McBeath (tire carrier), Kevon Jackson (rear changer), Braxton Brannon (jackman), Ian Anderson (fueler).