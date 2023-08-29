How do IndyCar's 2024 hybrids perform differently to the current cars?

Our second video delves into what Scott Dixon and Will Power felt on track, and how the ERS unit alters the handling and performance of the Chevy- and Honda-powered cars.
If you missed the first video, you can find it here.
Our second video delves into what Scott Dixon and Will Power felt on track, and how the ERS unit alters the handling and performance of the Chevy- and Honda-powered cars.
If you missed the first video, you can find it here.
Juri Vips spoke a word in a public forum that didn’t belong to him. The full measure of the Estonian’s ignorance was presented while (…)
A lot had been made of the lack of an American driver in Formula 1 prior to Logan Sargeant’s promotion to the Williams seat this year, (…)
Extreme E will remain in Sardinia for the seventh and eighth rounds of the 2023 season on September 16-17 after plans for an event in (…)
Felipe Drugovich will get another FP1 outing for Aston Martin at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, replacing Lance Stroll. All teams must (…)
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur says Charles Leclerc made “a very good call” to pit at the start of the Dutch Grand Prix even (…)
Lando Norris says the Dutch Grand Prix was another example of McLaren making bad decisions that cost the team points, something he feels has (…)
Although he didn’t know it at the time, Simon Pagenaud’s season came to an end with the unfortunate crash at Mid-Ohio on June 30 that (…)
Seven years on from their first victory together at VIRginia International Raceway, Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow won again at the (…)
Team Penske and alliance partner Wood Brothers Racing have swapped crew chiefs for Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton. Brian Wilson will (…)
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has chosen Juri Vips to contest his first NTT IndyCar Series races in the No. 30 Honda. The Estonian (…)
Comments