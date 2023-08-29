How do IndyCar's 2024 hybrids perform differently to the current cars?

The NTT IndyCar Series recently completed its first and final major test of its hybrid engine and energy recovery system before the ERS goes into mass production for 2024, and RACER’s Marshall Pruett was there to document it.

Our second video delves into what Scott Dixon and Will Power felt on track, and how the ERS unit alters the handling and performance of the Chevy- and Honda-powered cars.

If you missed the first video, you can find it here.

