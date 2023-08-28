Preece back home after Daytona hospital stay

Ryan Preece was discharged from Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona on Sunday and has returned home to North Carolina.

Preece was kept overnight for observation following a violent crash Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang barrel rolled over 10 times after Preece was hit from behind by Erik Jones on lap 156 on the backstretch. The contact sent Preece veering to the left where he bounced off teammate Chase Briscoe and slid through the grass and pavement before going airborne.

Stewart-Haas Racing did not provide any details on Preece’s condition in announcing his hospital release, but he was awake, alert, and mobile when he was transported to the hospital on Saturday night.

Preece tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “IF you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. (Expletive). … I’m coming back.”

NASCAR took Preece’s No. 41 car for a safety evaluation at the NASCAR R&D Center.