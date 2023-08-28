Penske, Wood Brothers swap crew chiefs for Cindric, Burton

Team Penske and alliance partner Wood Brothers Racing have swapped crew chiefs for Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton.

Brian Wilson will work with Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Ford team at Team Penske, effective immediately. Jeremy Bullins returns to Wood Brothers Racing, also effective immediately, to work with Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Ford team.

According to a post by Team Penske on social media, the move is for the rest of 2023 and 2024. Neither driver made the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Cindric and Wilson are being reunited after having previously worked together for three seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In that period, the two won 13 races and didn’t finish worse than sixth in the championship standings. That includes winning the 2020 championship.

Bullins and Cindric were paired together last season when Cindric moved into the Cup Series. The duo won the season-opening Daytona 500 and finished 12th in the championship standings after making the playoffs.

This season, however, Cindric is 22nd in the standings with three top-10 finishes going into the final stretch of the season. Burton has also struggled in his sophomore season. He is 30th in the championship standings with two top-10 finishes.

Bullins was a crew chief for the Wood Brothers for Ryan Blaney’s first starts in 2014 and ’15 before full-time seasons in 2016 and ’17. Bullins guided Blaney to his first career Cup Series victory, and the 99th for Wood Brothers Racing, at Pocono Raceway in 2017.