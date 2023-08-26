Five teams hit with engine change grid penalties for WWTR

Five entries for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway will receive nine-spot grid penalties for making unapproved engine changes.

Scott McLaughlin’s No. 3 Team Penske Chevy, Scott Dixon’s No. 9 and Takuma Sato’s No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Hondas, Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda and No. Agustin Canapino’s No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy all installed their fifth engines of the season, and per IndyCar’s rules, only the four engines included in each annual lease are permitted for use without consequence.

Rule 16.2.3.2 reads, “A fifth Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four Engines. Otherwise, a fifth or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.”