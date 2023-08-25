Inside the SCCA: Solo Nationals preview with Larry "Lefty" MacLeod

Inside the SCCA: Solo Nationals preview with Larry "Lefty" MacLeod

Podcasts

Inside the SCCA: Solo Nationals preview with Larry "Lefty" MacLeod

By August 25, 2023 7:19 AM

By |

On episode 116 of Inside the SCCA we wrap up our series of shows previewing the SCCA’s 50th Solo Nationals. Our guest on this episode is the 2022 SCCA Solo Driver of Eminence and 4-time Solo Nationals champion Larry “Lefty” MacLeod. We’ll talk about all the happenings and competition at this year’s Solo Nationals.

Podcasts, SCCA / SportsCar Magazine

MX-5 Cup | Road America | Race Highlights

20% OFF F1 TV PRO

F1 TV PRO

Get 20% off 4 months with F1 TV Pro. T&Cs apply.F1 TV PRO

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More SCCA / SportsCar Magazine
Home