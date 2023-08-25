First listen: IndyCar's 2024 hybrid engines

The NTT IndyCar Series recently completed the primary test of its hybrid engine and energy recovery system before the ERS goes into mass production for 2024, and RACER’s Marshall Pruett was there to document it. Our first video is a simple audio celebration which answers the long-held question of what IndyCar’s new hybrids will sound like when they debut next year.
NASCAR 6hr ago
Cup Series regular season finale: What to watch for at Daytona
It’s easy to look at Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale as having one very simple storyline — the Coke (…)
NASCAR 7hr ago
Briscoe cruises to Cup pole in Ford-heavy Daytona qualifying
Chase Briscoe covered the field in both rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Daytona and will lead the field to the green flag in the (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Vasser Sullivan Lexus sets early pace in IMSA GT Challenge at VIR
Vasser Sullivan Lexus, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD PRO points leaders, asserted their intent to extend that lead by (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
‘I didn’t have enough time to take my hands off the wheel’ - Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo has explained the crash that broke his hand during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, and is targeting a thorough (…)
Viewpoints 8hr ago
Why Palou's latest contractual firestorm is different to last year's
Another year, another lawsuit. Another end-of-season stretch of nonsense. Another turn of our attention to off-track matters that have (…)
NASCAR 9hr ago
Cindric staying positive into win-or-bust Daytona weekend
It might be a little too late, but Austin Cindric believes the No. 2 team has “gotten our act together” over the last month of NASCAR (…)
Le Mans/WEC 9hr ago
Alpine's A424 Hypercar completes first track test
Alpine’s FIA WEC-bound A424 Hypercar, which was revealed at Le Mans in June, has completed its first major test, completing over 1000 (…)
IndyCar 12hr ago
IndyCar Series making progress on charter concept
The recent Brickyard Grand Prix weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway played host to a meeting between Penske Entertainment’s (…)
Formula 1 12hr ago
Ricciardo breaks hand, Lawson to make debut for AlphaTauri
X-rays have confirmed Daniel Ricciardo broke a bone in his hand during a crash in Friday’s second practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, and the (…)
Comments