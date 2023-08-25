First listen: IndyCar's 2024 hybrid engines

First listen: IndyCar's 2024 hybrid engines

The NTT IndyCar Series recently completed the primary test of its hybrid engine and energy recovery system before the ERS goes into mass production for 2024, and RACER’s Marshall Pruett was there to document it. Our first video is a simple audio celebration which answers the long-held question of what IndyCar’s new hybrids will sound like when they debut next year.

