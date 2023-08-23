Racing on TV, August 25-27

Steven Tee/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, August 25-27

TV

Racing on TV, August 25-27

By August 23, 2023 11:25 AM

By |

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, August 25

Zandvoort
practice 1		 6:25-7:30am

Zandvoort
practice 1		 6:25-7:30am

Zandvoort
practice 2		 9:55-11:00am

Zandvoort
practice 2		 9:55-11:00am

Daytona
qualifying		 4:00-4:30pm

Daytona
practice/
qualifying		 5:00-6:30pm

Daytona 7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-1030pm
race

Saturday, August 26

Zandvoort
practice 3		 5:25-6:30am

Zandvoort
practice 3		 5:25-6:30am

Zandvoort
qualifying		 8:55-
10:00am

Zandvoort
qualifying		 8:55-
10:00am

WWTR practice 1 11:00am-
12:00pm

VIR race 1 12:25-
1:10pm

Crawfordsville 1:00pm

WWTR
qualifying		 2:00-3:00pm

WWTR 3:25-4:40pm

VIR qualifying 3:40-4:00pm

WWTR practice
2		 5:00-6:45pm

VIR 5:10-
7:10pm

Daytona 7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-11:00pm
race

Sunday, August 27

Dutch
GP		 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am

Dutch
GP		 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am

VIR race 2 8:55-9:40am

Road America 10:00-
11:00pm (D)

Milwaukee
qualifying		 11:30am-
1:00pm

Milwaukee 1:00-3:00pm

VIR 2:00-5:00pm

Milwaukee 3:00-4:00pm
pre-race
4:00-6:30pm
race

WWTR 3:30-5:30pm
race
5:30-6:00pm
post-race

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

, , , TV

MX-5 Cup | Road America | Race Highlights

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home