NASCAR, Netflix team up for playoffs docuseries

Netflix and NASCAR have announced a new docuseries highlighting the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs that will air in early 2024.

Filming has already begun as the Cup Series regular-season draws to a close Saturday night in Daytona, which will finalize the 16-driver field for the postseason. The series will consist of five episodes 45 minutes in length.

The playoffs begin Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.

Words + Pictures and NASCAR Studios will produce the series. The executive producers are Connor Schell and Libby Geist (The Last Dance and OJ: Made in America), Aaron Cohen (Words + Pictures), Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Tally Hair (NASCAR Studios), and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

A title for the series was not announced.

Netflix has released a number of popular sports documentaries in recent years on golf (Full Swing), tennis (Break Point), the NFL (Quarterback), and Formula 1 (Drive to Survive). Last season, the platform featured 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace in a six-part documentary, “Race: Bubba Wallace” that highlighted his career and push for racial justice.

NASCAR produced its own docuseries last year titled “Race for the Championship” about the 2022 season.