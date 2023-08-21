Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut with Meyer Shank at WWTR

Linus Lundqvist will make his NTT IndyCar Series oval debut this weekend at World Wide Technologies Raceway in his third consecutive race as Simon Pagenaud’s stand-in with the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.

Lundqvist, the 2022 Indy Lights champion, completed his rookie oval test earlier in the year at the big 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway facility with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and placed second at WWTR last year in Indy Lights. At the recent Indianapolis road course race that was part of NASCAR’s Brickyard event, Lundqvist earned the No. 60’s best finish of the season with a clean run to 12th.

“I’m extremely happy to be joining MSR again in St. Louis this weekend,” Lundqvist said. “The last few weekends in Nashville and at Indy have been the time of my life and I can’t wait to continue to work with this team. We’ve been through some challenging race formats — Nashville a street course, Indy a road course, and now St. Louis, an oval. I will be learning once again.

“I know that it is going to be tough and tricky, but I know the team is going to give me a good car to have a solid result like we had at Indy. I’m also very much looking forward to working with Helio (Castroneves) as a teammate. Working with him on an oval is something that every driver would want to do and I’m just going to learn from it as much as I can this weekend.”

As RACER recently revealed, Lundqvist is expected to be confirmed as a new Chip Ganassi Racing driver for 2024, having used his performances with MSR as the springboard to draw the interest of the championship-leading team.