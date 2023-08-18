Berry rejoining Legacy for Daytona

Josh Berry will return to the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 26.

Daytona is the regular-season finale for the Cup Series, and it’ll be the first time Berry has run a Cup Series race at the facility. Berry drove for Legacy Motor Club at Michigan when former driver Noah Gragson was sidelined with a concussion.

Gragson and Legacy Motor Club have since parted ways and the team is using interim drivers to finish the season. Gragson was suspended by the team and NASCAR for liking an insensitive meme on Instagram about the murder of George Floyd.

“I can’t thank everyone at Legacy Motor Club enough for giving me the opportunity to drive the No. 42 again next weekend at Daytona,” Berry said. “I haven’t driven these cars on a superspeedway yet, but I’ve got great teammates in Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson that I can lean on throughout the week to be up to speed for Saturday night.”

Berry has made nine Cup Series starts this season as a Chevrolet fill-in driver. In addition to his Michigan run with Legacy Motor Club, early in the season, Berry drove the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in five races for the injured Chase Elliott. He then drove the No. 48 Chevrolet in three races for the injured Alex Bowman.

Berry is a full-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports. Next season, he moves into the Cup Series full-time at Stewart-Haas Racing, taking over the No. 4 Ford from Kevin Harvick.

“We appreciate the cooperation of JR Motorsports and look forward to Josh driving the No. 42 Chevy at Daytona,” said Joey Cohen, Legacy Motor Club VP of race operations. “Josh stepped in at Michigan and fit in great with the team. He understands the need to work together at superspeedways as a teammate and can help Legacy M.C. have a solid points day and contest for the win.”