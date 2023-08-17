NASCAR podcast: Hendrick engineer Jessica Hook

August 17, 2023

Jessica Hook is an engineer at Hendrick Motorsports, but her exact role is still to be determined as Hook looks for her next challenge. However, she was heavily involved in the team’s Garage 56 program at Le Mans, and she’s among the team now closing the chapter on that historic event as the parts and pieces are back at the shop.

