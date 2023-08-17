NASCAR launches race replay site

NASCAR has introduced a free website with more than 1,000 full race replays under a video archive called “NASCAR Classics.”

The website is now live and is ad-free viewing with condensed broadcasts and recap packages. “NASCAR’s Top 75 Greatest Races” anchors the archive, whose collection was selected by the sanctioning body.

“NASCAR Classics is a significant addition to our digital content offerings that, for the first time ever, gives fans around the world free, uninterrupted access to enjoy decades of past NASCAR Cup Series action whenever and wherever they’d like,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer at NASCAR.

The earliest race available is from Michigan in August 1951. The most recent race uploaded is Martinsville from the fall, which featured Ross Chastain’s “Hail Melon” to advance in the playoffs.

The website can be navigated by racetrack or era, and users can also jump within the video to specific moments. NASCAR will add recently run Cup Series races within weeks of their conclusion.

NASCAR partnered with software company Twizted Design on the website.

Additionally, NASCAR has launched a “NASCAR Classics” account on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and YouTube. The pages will engage with fans with throwback content on an ongoing basis.