Aitken goes full-time for Cadillac Racing and Action Express

Jack Aitken is stepping into the driver vacancy left by Alexander Sims moving to Corvette, and taking on the full-time position from his previous third-driver role for Cadillac Racing. He will join Pipo Derani as the full-season driver in the No. 31 Action Express Racing V-Series.R GTP car for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Aitken was a part of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring-winning lineup for the team in March, as well as joining Derani and Sims for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Ever since I started this program with Cadillac Racing and Whelen Engineering, everybody has been incredibly kind and passionate in helping push me and the team forward,” said Aitken. “This is one of the reasons I’m incredibly excited to become a full-time member of the team next year. The competitiveness of IMSA and the quality of the calendar are another couple of reasons, and I thoroughly enjoy the style of racing I’ve experienced already this year in my endurance outings. I have to say a big thank you to Cadillac and Whelen Engineering for their continued faith in me as well as both of my teammates, Pipo and Alex.”

Aitken, a 27-year old driver of Scottish and Korean heritage from London, is part of a series of driver shuffles taking place as the 2023 season gets closer to its conclusion. Jordan Taylor is leaving Corvette to drive for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport and Acura. Sims is taking Taylor’s place with Antonio Garcia, Tommy Milner and Nicky Catsburg at Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller, which will campaign two Z06 GT3.Rs in GTD PRO.

“Jack came to the top of all the categories late last year when we were researching the various drivers who would be available for our endurance role,” team manager Gary Nelson said of the former Williams F1 reserve driver. “He has proven to be fast on the track, a fast learner of the GTP car and an asset to the team. We see Jack being a great pairing with Pipo in his expanded role next season.”

Aitken, teaming with Derani and Sims, brought the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R to Victory Circle following a pressure-packed final stint in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in March. The trio also finished second at Watkins Glen in June, where Aitken recorded the fastest lap among GTP entries.

Derani, Sims and Aitken currently lead the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup standings after three of the four races. Derani and Sims are a close second in the IMSA GTP teams’ and drivers’ championship standings with two races remaining.

“Alex came in with Formula E experience and that was huge for us,” Nelson said. “He is a tremendous asset for the whole team understanding the hybrid unit. For us to learn those things early on was very beneficial. Alex and Pipo make a great pair, and Alex is a big part of our championship run.”

An additional team driver for the 2024 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup — which grows to five races next year with the addition of a six-hour race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — will be announced at a later date.