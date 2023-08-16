Daly set for Utah Nitrocross

Conor Daly will return to Nitrocross this weekend for the all-electric rallycross-like series’ second and third rounds of the 2023-24 season at the Utah Motorsports Campus.

“I’m thrilled to be continuing with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the next rounds in Utah of the Nitrocross season,” said Daly. “The first round was an incredible experience, and I am genuinely impressed with the dedication and professionalism of the team.

“Utah Motorsports Campus is a fantastic venue, and I’m eager to take on the unique challenges it presents. I’m excited to keep the momentum going and go for another strong showing!”

Daly — who will also be back in IndyCar the following weekend, driving the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda at World Wide Technology Raceway — made his Nitrocross debut at the season opener in Oklahoma in June, and ended an impressive eighth overall, making the final in what was his first real-world off-road racing experience.

“Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is thrilled to have Conor Daly back with us for Round 2 and 3 of the Nitrocross season,” added team owner Dennis Reinbold. “His exceptional talent, dedication, and fearlessness have been evident in every race he’s participated in.

“We are confident that Conor’s presence on the team will continue to push us towards the top of the leaderboard, and we can’t wait to see him take on the challenging Utah Motorsports Campus.”