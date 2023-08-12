McDowell leads the way in Indy Cup practice

Michael McDowell was fastest overall in NASCAR Cup Series practice on the Indianapolis road course Saturday morning at 98.516 mph.

McDowell ran 10 laps in his Front row Motorsports Ford. He was quickest ahead of Kyle Larson, who ran 98.436 mph. McDowell was also fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average.

Todd Gilliland, McDowell’s teammate, was third quickest. Gilliland ran a fast lap of 98.403 mph but then went off course and got stuck in the gravel trap to end the practice session.

Ty Gibbs was fourth fastest at 98.329 mph and Alex Bowman completed the top five at 98.265 mph.

Christopher Bell was sixth fastest at 98.259 mph, Austin Cindric was seventh fastest at 98.251 mph and Daniel Suarez was eighth fastest at 98.232 mph. William Byron was ninth fastest at 98.054 mph and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top 10 in practice at 98.049 mph.

In his return to the Cup Series after his Chicago triumph, Shane van Gisbergen was 12th fastest in practice. van Gisbergen ran a fast lap of 97.957 mph.

Defending race winner Tyler Reddick was 15th fastest in practice at 97.939 mph.

Kamui Kobayashi was 31st fastest in practice. Kobayashi is making his Cup series debut with 23XI Racing.

Brodie Kostecki, also making his Cup Series debut, was 38th fastest in practice. Kostecki is in a third Richard Childress Racing entry.

Mike Rockenfeller was 39th fastest in practice. Rockenfeller is in the No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club for the next two races.