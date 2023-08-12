Ganassi speaks out on Palou contract issue

NTT IndyCar Series’ team owner Chip Ganassi has weighed in on the new entanglement involving his driver Alex Palou and the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, which claims Palou is refusing to abide by his commitment to leave Ganassi’s team and join the Zak Brown-led McLaren organization and race for them 2024.

Under a revised contract that came from a protracted battle between Palou and Ganassi in 2022 which led to the Spaniard’s ability to leave Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of 2023, Palou has been expected to race for the Arrow McLaren team next season.

As RACER revealed Friday morning, Palou has been actively trying to reverse course and stay with Ganassi which, according to McLaren, conflicts with a contract it has already executed with Palou.

“Anyone that knows me knows that I don’t make a habit of commenting about contract situations. Subsequently, I have been quiet since day one of this story but now I feel I must respond. I grew up respecting the McLaren team and their success. The new management does not get my same respect,” Ganassi said.

“Alex Palou has been a part of our team and under contract since the 2021 season. It is the interference of that contract from McLaren that began this process and ironically, they are now playing the victim. Simply stated, the position of McLaren IndyCar regarding our driver is inaccurate and wrong; he remains under contract with CGR.”

Asked to comment on whether McLaren is planning to sue Palou and attempt to force his move from Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of the season, a McLaren spokesperson provided a statement from Brown that did not answer the question.

“I’m extremely disappointed that Alex Palou does not intend to honor his contractual obligations to race with us in IndyCar in 2024 and beyond,” Brown’s statement said. “That’s all I have to say on the topic for the time being.”