On episode 113 of Inside the SCCA we take a look behind the scenes of the Spec MX-5 class with Mazda Motorsports’ Josh Smith and Sean Hedrick. It’s an in-depth discussion about the cars and the class. I give Josh and Sean the chance to convince me why we need a new class when — as you all know — I’m a huge proponent for fewer classes.

For more details on Spec MX-5 Challenge with updated rules and regulations, click HERE.