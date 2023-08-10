Gragson asks to be released by Legacy Motor Club

In the midst of an ongoing suspension, Noah Gragson has asked to be released from his contract with Legacy Motor Club.

“I have asked Legacy Motor Club to release me from my contract so that I can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process,” Gragson said in a statement. “I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR — and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again.”

Gragson was suspended by the team Saturday before NASCAR Cup Series activity began at Michigan International Speedway when it was brought to light that he had liked an insensitive meme on Instagram about the murder of George Floyd. NASCAR followed by issuing an indefinite suspension.

“Noah has a ton of talent and has a great personality,” Cal Wells, Legacy Motor Club CEO, said in a statement from the team. “This is a difficult situation, but we are proud that Noah has taken ownership of his actions and are confident he will work through this process with NASCAR and come back stronger.”

Josh Berry drove the No. 42 at Michigan in Gragson’s absence. Mike Rockenfeller will drive the car in the next two Cup Series races on the Indianapolis and Watkins Glen road courses.

Gragson joined Legacy Motor Club this season as a Cup Series rookie. After finding consistent success in the Xfinity Series over four seasons, it has been a struggle for Gragson to find his footing in the premier level. He is 33rd in the Cup Series championship standings with his season-best finish a 12th-place result at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the spring. Gragson and the No. 42 team earned two top-20 finishes in 22 races together.

In early May, Gragson made headlines for a physical altercation he got into with Ross Chastain on pit road Kansas Speedway. Gragson also missed the race at Sonoma Raceway because of concussion-like symptoms following a crash in St. Louis.

Legacy Motor Club fields two full-time entries with the Nos. 42 and 43. Erik Jones is under a multiyear contact with the team and the future of the No. 42 beyond this year has not been announced. The organization will switch to Toyota in 2024.