Stewart Haas penalized for technical infraction at Michigan Xfinity Series race

NASCAR has issued a Level 1 penalty to Stewart Haas’s No.00 entry for a technical infraction during last weekend’s Xfinity Series round at Michigan.

The violation relates to Sections 14.3.3 C & H of the regulations, which dictate that splitters must be used in exactly the same specification as supplied by the manufacturer. The car’s splitter was confiscated by the series during the opening day inspection, and taken to NASCAR’s R&D center for further evaluation.

Crew chief Jonathan Toney has been fined $25,000, and the team and driver Cole Custer have been docked 20 and five playoff points respectively.

Custer was classified 16th at Michigan, and has qualified for the Xfinity Series playoffs through victories at Portland and Chicago.