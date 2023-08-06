Michigan Cup race remainder postponed to noon ET Monday

The remainder of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway has been postponed until noon ET Monday due to persistent rain and diminishing daylight.

Rain delayed the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 by 1h43m after showers fell during pace laps. The field managed to complete 74 of the scheduled 200 laps, but additional showers descended upon the two-mile oval and forced officials to halt the event.

USA Network will carry coverage of the resumed race, with MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also view it on the NBC Sports App.

Parking lots will open at 10:30 a.m. ET for fans returning to the track, with gates to open at 11 a.m. ET.

Tyler Reddick is scored as the leader of the race ahead of Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones. Truex has led a race-high 30 laps and won Stage 1.

Completing the top 10 are Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.

Sunday’s opening stint was an eventful one, involving crashes for Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Christopher Bell and Josh Berry. Busch, Elliott, Byron and Berry are out of the race.