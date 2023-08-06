Daskalos wins GT America Nashville race 2, Holland grabs four-in-a-row

The GT America powered by AWS series waited all weekend for some sunshine and it finally had a dry run for race two at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Jason Daskalos in the No. 27 CRP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 turned a damage-inflicted third-place finish in race one to a clean win in race two on the 2.1-mile, 11-turn course. Meanwhile, in the GT4 class, Robb Holland in the No. 099 Rotek Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport made it four in a row. Holland won back-to-back races in 2022 and paired the streak with back-to-back wins this year.

The SRO3 Class was straightforward. From start to finish the top three never changed positions, though each may have taken a look at advancing on track. Following Daskalos across the start-finish line was race one winner Johnny O’Connell in the No. 2 SKI Autosports Audi R8 LMS. Memo Gidley in the No. 101 TKO Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 walked into the weekend a points leader but he paired his race one second-place finish with a third-place finish in race two to hand the lead over to Daskalos. Mirco Schultis was one of the fastest on track; he and his No. 70 MISHUMOTORS Corvette C7 GT3 R started and finished fourth.

Alex Vogel in the No. 043 OnlyFans Racing with P1 Groupe by MRS Porsche 911 GT3 R advanced from seventh to fifth for the finish. He was followed on track by the No. 460 Flying Lizard Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Andy Wilzoch in sixth. The two capitalized on the late hit of Todd Treffert in the No. 41 CRP Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. Treffert made contact with a wall while pushing through corners when he sustained the damage ultimately ending his race early.

Holland had the GT4 Class under control for the duration of the race, but Ross Chouest in the No. 50 Chouest Povoledo Racing Aston Martin AMR GT4 kept him honest. Chouest was hot on the heels of Holland after a late yellow packed up the field. This yellow also gave Jason Bell in the No. 2 Flying Lizard Motorsports Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 a look at Chouest. Bell overcame a tire issue on lap two that took him into the pitlane to change the back left tire. He capitalized on a wave around and yellow brought out by Rusty Bittle in the No. 7 Flatrock Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR. Once Bell rejoined the lead lap, he maneuvered his way through the field to the third-place finish.

Gray Newell in the No. 25 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 had a drama-free race to finish fourth. The No. 5 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4 R of Tony Gaples followed Newell on track to finish fifth in class. Nicholas Shanny in the No. 21 Carrus Callas Raceteam Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Supra GT4 finished sixth in race two with Bittle unable to finish the race after his brush with the wall early on.

GT America powered by AWS rejoins the fuller SRO Motorsports America paddock at Road America Aug. 18-20, where the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America, TC America powered by Skip Barber and Toyota GR Cup North America return after a month-long hiatus. The races will be streamed live on the GT World YouTube page with an interactive stream on Twitch with host Ash Vandelay.

RESULTS