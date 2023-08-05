Indy NXT qualifying rained out, IndyCar qualifying delayed to 6:15 ET

Qualifying for Indy NXT’s ninth round, the Firestone Music City Grand Prix of Nashville, has been rained out.

Major weather cells moved in to delay IndyCar’s second practice by 50 minutes earlier Saturday, and similarly grim clouds have now put the lid on any hopes that the Indy NXT drivers can run against the clock to determine the starting order for Sunday morning’s race.

Instead, the field of IndyCar aspirants will start according to points order, meaning Christian Rasmussen will lead the field to the green flag with HMD Motorsports teammate Nolan Siegel alongside. Behind them, Jacob Abel of Abel Motorsports will start third with Andretti Autosport’s leading representative Hunter McElrea on his outside.

The third row will comprise Louis Foster (Andretti) and Reece Gold (HMD), while row four will be Danial Frost (HMD) and James Roe Jr. (Andretti).

Weather-permitting, the action will begin at 9:15 a.m. local time, 10:15 a.m. ET.

The poor weather has also put IndyCar qualifying for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on hold indefinitely. IndyCar said that it is “currently evaluating the track. Qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series will not be held at 2:45 p.m. ET.”

Qualifying has been rescheduled for 6:15 p.m. ET with final practice deleted.