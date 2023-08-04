Matos leads rain-curtailed Trans Am practice at Nashville

After a rainy start to the day, Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang laid down the fastest lap practice for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

After Practice 1 was canceled due to heavy rain, teams took to the streets for the first time in the second and final scheduled session. Matos led the way with a lap of 1m32.085s. Championship contenders Thomas Merrill (No. 26 Bennett/HP Tuners/Mike Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang) and Connor Zilisch (No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro) were second and third fastest, followed by Nathan Herne (No. 29 CUBE 3/Berryman Ford Mustang) in fourth and Nashville native Justin Marks (No. 8 Tootsies/Trackhouse/SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro) in fifth. Current points leader Brent Crews (No. 70 Franklin Road/Mobil 1/Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang) was sixth fastest.

Full practice results can be found here.

Qualifying for this weekend’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will take place tomorrow at 8:30am CT/9:30am ET. The green flag will wave for the race tomorrow at 3:40am CT/4:40am ET. The race will be broadcast LIVE on MAVTV and can be streamed live here at RACER.com.