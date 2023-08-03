IndyCar confirms Nashville will host 2024 season finale

The organizers of the Music City Grand Prix held on the streets of Nashville and the NTT IndyCar Series have completed a new multi-year agreement that will build upon the initial three-year contract that concludes with this weekend’s visit to Tennessee.

As RACER recently wrote, the Nashville race will move in 2024 from its current position on the calendar to September 13-15, when it will host the IndyCar season finale and serve as the location for the series’ championship banquet on Sept. 16.

Next year’s Nashville event will feature a revised layout with the fewest number of corners of any road or street course, and which incorporates the city’s most popular street. According to IndyCar, “The new 2.17-mile, seven-turn circuit will continue across the iconic Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and route directly past the Country Music Hall of Fame. The racecourse will run through the city’s honkytonk district, home to bars owned by the biggest names in country music. Each day of racing will culminate with a takeover of Broadway and a massive street party that only Nashville can throw, featuring live performances by many of music’s biggest artists.”

Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles is confident the shift of season-ending venues from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to Nashville will be a positive for the series.

“Nashville and the Music City Grand Prix team are ready to host a can’t miss, action-packed event that transforms the NTT IndyCar Series season finale and elevates it to an even higher peak on the global stage,” Miles said.

“Next year’s race in Nashville will be an unbridled celebration of the most fierce and competitive motorsport on the planet, set against the backdrop of an innovative and breathtaking stage that includes one of the premier global entertainment districts in the world. We’ll have more to share soon on an entire weekend of activities, both on and off track, that fully taps into the growing reach and relevance of an ascendant and marquee city.”

Miles also confirmed Laguna Seca’s return, which RACER expects to shift to the early stages of the 2024 calendar.

“WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca remains a beloved, historic venue for our teams, drivers and fans in an important and scenic market,” he said.