AWA joins Corvette customer IMSA GTD ranks

The front-running AWA LMP3 team will turn its attention to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona class in 2024 and field a pair of brand-new Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs.

The Canadian outfit, class winners at January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, will receive technical support as part of the program with the cars built by Michigan’s Pratt Miller Motorsports. Complementing the factory Corvette Racing Z06 GT3.R effort that will run in the GTD PRO category, AWA’s upcoming presence in GTD is an important one for the brand as it embraces the GT3 formula and widespread customer racing engagements.

“We are happy to welcome AWA to the Corvette Racing family,” said Christie Bagne, Corvette Z06 GT3.R Program Manager. “It was important for us to select a highly competitive and collaborative team to be our first representative in the WeatherTech Championship’s GTD class. AWA is a fantastic choice. The team has a proven capability of winning races in multiple sports car categories and series. Our goal is to help AWA compete for championships and race wins with the Z06 GT3.R in 2024 and beyond.”

AWA team owner Andrew Wojteczko echoed Bagne’s sentiments.

“I am honored to have the opportunity for AWA to represent Corvette in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for the people involved and am looking forward to doing our part to help secure results for the Z06 GT3.R.”