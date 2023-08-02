LaJoie signs multiyear extension with Spire

Corey LaJoie has signed a multiyear extension with Spire Motorsports to remain behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet.

“Corey LaJoie took a chance on Spire Motorsports before we had any tools, any cars, or even a race shop,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “He is part of the fabric of this race team, so it’s hard to put into words what his commitment means to T.J. (Puchyr, co-owner) and I.

“He made a very thoughtful and deliberate decision to return to Spire Motorsports. He had plenty of other opportunities and chose to stay the course. We’re excited that Corey will continue to anchor this team, and we’re ready to keep making meaningful progress every time we unload.”

LaJoie joined Spire Motorsports in 2021 and has three top-10 finishes with the organization, including career-best finishes of fourth and fifth at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“When Jeff, TJ and I sat at the conference table three years ago with a whiteboard and vision to build a competitive race team, I was excited for the challenge,” LaJoie said. “Since that meeting, I’ve grown, matured and developed my skills and will continue to improve myself and my extended family at Spire Motorsports for years to come.

“We will continue stacking pennies and deliver for our great partners on and off the track. We’re even more eager to bring our loyal fans on the journey with us.”

LaJoie has been a full-time Cup Series driver since 2017 and has 222 career starts.