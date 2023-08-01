Hogan and Rahal reunite for World Wide Technologies Raceway

The Hogan family’s successful midwestern trucking business afforded Carl Hogan the opportunity to fund racing teams and join Bobby Rahal in the formation of the Rahal Hogan Racing program which won the CART IndyCar Series championship on debut in 1992.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Hogan Transportation continues to thrive, and with the upcoming World Wide Technologies NTT IndyCar Series race set to take place in late August on the outskirts of Hogan’s home base, the families will be reunited in competition with the return of Hogan branding, this time on the No. 15 Honda piloted by Bobby’s son Graham.

“The Hogan family has been involved with Indy car racing off and on for over 40 years,” the family said. “Carl Hogan Sr. was a co-owner with Bobby in Rahal Hogan Racing from 1992-1995 and we’re excited to re-energize the partnership between the Rahal and Hogan families after 30 years. It feels natural for us to be the primary sponsor of Graham’s race car. The Hogan family participated in the first Indy car race in St. Louis in 1997 with Dario Franchitti and again in 1999 with Helio Castroneves. It is exciting to once again see the Hogan name on an Indy car at our home track. It will be even more special to have Graham Rahal as the driver.”

The elder Rahal, who co-owns the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, would go onto compete against Hogan from 1996-1999 under the Team Rahal banner. Hogan shuttered the Hogan Racing team in 2000 and passed in 2001.

“I’m very pleased to have Hogan Transportation as the primary sponsor on Graham’s car for their home race,” Rahal added. “Personally, I’ve had a relationship with the Hogan family since 1991 and, of course, they have been involved with the team over the years.

“Thinking about them being on Graham’s race car as the primary sponsor brings back so many fond memories and I can’t help but think about how much Carl Sr. would enjoy this. I have always enjoyed spending time with (Hogan’s sons) Brian, David and Carl Jr. They are good guys, a great family and great company and we are all looking forward to watching Graham in the Hogan car.”