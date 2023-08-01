Franzoni reunites with Juncos Hollinger for Indy NXT return

Victor Franzoni will drive for Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) at the remaining road and street courses on the 2023 INDY NXT schedule.

The Brazilian will partner Rasmus Lindh and will make his debut in the No.75 entry at this weekend’s Indy NXT by Firestone Music City Grand Prix. He replaces Matthew Brabham, who finished fourth during a one-off appearance for the team at Iowa recently.

“We’re all very happy to have Victor back in the team,” said team principal Ricardo Juncos.

“He’s part of the JHR family after racing with us to win the Indy Pro championship in 2017, competing with us in Indy Lights in 2018 and then being part of our IMSA program with Cadillac in 2019.

“He’s always done a great job for our team and it’s a privilege to have him back. He’s an extremely talented driver and even though he’s been out of Indy Lights for quite a while, he’s been driving lots of different cars since and has the maturity to perform at a really high level.”

Franzoni, who made his open-wheel racing debut more than a decade ago, has more recently been competing in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe and Brazil’s Copa Truck series, and said he is excited to be returning to open-wheelers with JHR.

“I’m extremely happy to be back with Juncos Hollinger Racing,” he said. “We had a lot of success in the past together; winning a championship and securing many wins.

“Having this opportunity to come back to Juncos Hollinger Racing again makes me super happy and I’m excited to give my best in every lap. I’m focused on representing the team and our sponsors in the best way possible as an Indy NXT driver.”

The 27-year-old will step aside for another driver at the final oval race of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway on August 26.