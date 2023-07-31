Miami GP expands capacity to 100,000

The organizers of the Miami Grand Prix have expanded the capacity for next year’s race to 100,000 per day as they see ongoing high demand for tickets.

The inaugural race back in 2022 saw over 240,000 people attend but capacity was limited to try and avoid unforeseen issues as the Miami International Autodrome made its debut on the calendar. That attendance grew to 270,000 as additional grandstand and general admission numbers were provided, and a further increase will follow for 2024.

All existing grandstands remain in place for next year with additional capacity in some popular locations including the pit straight and Turn 1 North, with tickets going on sale today (Monday) at 10am ET.

Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp says the increases have been planned but also reflect ongoing demand even as the race enters its third year and the novelty factor wears off.

“From the beginning, Stephen (Ross) and Tom (Garfinkel) have been incredibly supportive with all the resources we needed. But I would tell you there was never a mandate of ‘get to this number’. It was always built on ‘what can we do to ensure the fan experience for the people who are coming is the value that they paid for the ticket? Or exceeding the value they paid for the ticket?’

“So for us it’s more of an analysis of walkways, bridges, food and beverages, restroom locations, those kind of things, to make sure we have enough of those to increase capacity. It’s always great to increase capacity because we showcase the sport to more people and we’re authentically committed to building that motorsport and F1 enthusiast in the States. And the best way to do that is to engage them in our event or the event in Austin or Las Vegas to try and make sure that they experience F1 for what it is.”

With Circuit of the Americas boss Bobby Epstein warning the new US races could face tougher second and third years after initial interest, Epp says the initial Miami approach has helped avoid that.

“Respectfully to Bobby but that is not what we’re seeing! Year two we grew attendance, we were up to over 270,000 last year, we expect to grow again this year. But it’s authentic, it’s organic, and it’s done with the investment in bridges and the investment in wider walking paths and the investment in smarter back of house food and beverage experiences for people.

“We have not seen it soften. It continues to be very supported. I’ll give Tom and Stephen credit for slowing us, because if we had gone and tried to be really big in year one, then I think you risk putting ourselves as a promoter in the position where the fan experience is negative and then they’ve done it once, it wasn’t that great and they don’t come back. Not suggesting at all that’s what happened in Bobby’s case but that was our concern.

“So we were more focused identifying the value, making sure we can deliver that value and then as we can grow, we do. But the growth will not come at the expense of the fan experience for the people who are already coming.”

Epp also confirmed that the 2024 race is highly unlikely to move to become a night race – although a future switch isn’t ruled out.