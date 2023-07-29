Cassidy on pole for London E-Prix 1 after penalty for Evans

There was good and and bad news for Mitch Evans and Jaguar TCS Racing in qualifying for today’s first race of the doubleheader in London that will settle the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship titles. Evans came out on top in a square fight against title rival Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) in the Duels final. But it’s Cassidy who’ll take to P1 on the grid after Evans was served with a five-place grid penalty for a collision in Rome.

"Old Jake had Christmas and New Years in July."@NickCassidy_ was left feeling a little frustrated after Qualifying 😬@Hankook_Sport #LondonEPrix pic.twitter.com/KpvlQEfF95 — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) July 29, 2023

Cassidy may head into Saturday’s race P1 on the grid but it’s Evans who takes the all-important three points for setting the fastest time in the Duels final. These points created a big swing in the teams’ standings, as Jaguar tries to chase both Envision and TAG Heuer Porsche for the title. Drivers’ championship leader Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) qualified third and will start on the front row for the race where he can clinch his first Formula E crown. After the penalty, Evans will start Round 15 from sixth on the grid.

Evans went against Cassidy in the finale, and with both drivers pushing to their absolute limits Cassidy appeared to kiss the wall on his lap. As a result, Evans emerged victorious, but it will be Cassidy who starts in that important P1 slot for the race in just a few hours. Lining up alongside him is Dennis, a copy of the Rome grid but in the opposite order. The drivers who started first and second in the two London races last year, finished first and second in the races too. Will history repeat itself?