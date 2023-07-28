Tracy suspended following SRX Pulaski crash

Paul Tracy has been suspended by SRX after being deemed responsible for a multi-car crash during Thursday night’s round at Pulaski County Motorsports Park in Virginia.

Tracy made contact with Josef Newgarden late in the race, setting into motion an accident that also dragged in Ken Schrader, Haile Deegan and Marco Andretti.

“We take issues regarding driver safety extremely seriously at SRX,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “This is not a decision we take lightly. It is our responsibility to ensure that we foster a competitive, and most importantly, a safe racing environment. I have been in contact with Paul directly and we appreciate his cooperation on this matter.”

SRX did not specify the length of Tracy’s suspension.